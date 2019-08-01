Reports: Real Madrid target 2019 Champions League winner as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

More than a year after Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid, it looks like the La Liga giants are finally ready to replace the Portuguese legend as reports suggest that they are targeting Liverpool’s Sadio Mane for the next season.

It is Don Balon that reports that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is keen on signing another attacker due to their attacking woes in the ongoing pre-season. Los Blancos have won only two out of their five pre-season matches till date – a 5-3 win against Fenerbahce on Wednesday and another win against Arsenal on penalties in the International Champions Cup.

It is worth noticing that Real Madrid have already spent more than €300million this summer – on the likes of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo Goes, Eder Militao and Takefusa Kubo – however, they are yet to create an impact.

The Merengues also conceded 16 goals in their five pre-season games so far and hence, Perez feels that without an extremely formidable attack, the club may suffer a repeat of the 2018-19 season which they finished without a single trophy.

According to Don Balon, Florentino Perez believes that Mane – who is not only the 2018-19 Champions League winner with Liverpool but also the top-scorer of the Premier League in the same season – holds the key for the Spanish giants to return back to title-winning ways, especially in the Champions League.