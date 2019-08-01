Reports: PSG set final world record price for Barcelona to sign Neymar

Word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants FC Barcelona are closing in on Neymar Jr. once again, but Paris Saint Germain have responded with a world record €300million asking price for the superstar.

It is already well-known that the Brazilian has been linked with a move back to his former club as in June, he met with PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi and admitted to feeling unsettled at the club. Reports had also suggested that he requested for a transfer back to Barcelona, referring to the Catalans as his “home” which he “should never have left”

And now, it is L’Equipe who reports that PSG have demanded Barcelona a transfer fee of €300million (£273million) for the left-winger.

As Neymar is in contract with PSG until 2022, the Parisians will be in no mood to let him leave cheaply, as evident from the recent hike in Neymar’s transfer fee. And if Barcelona wants him so badly, they may have to pay up any sum of money that PSG may demand.

The Brazilian has just recovered from an injury to his ankle which kept him out his national team in the 2019 Copa America. The 27-year-old also did not reportedly join up with his PSG teammates for training, in the hope that he will be transferred soon, according to other sources.