Reports: Real Madrid target Champions League 2019 finalist to solve striker crisis

According to various sources, Real Madrid are keen on making another signing this summer and unlike expectations, it is another attacker that Zinedine Zidane hopes to sign this summer – Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur.

It is Don Balon that reports that Zidane is keen on signing another attacker as Real Madrid are currently going through a very difficult period at the moment. They conceded sixteen goals in the past five pre-season games and won only two matches – against Arsenal on penalties and against Fenerbahce, where they conceded three goals.

Against Bayern Munich, Real Madrid lost 3-1 and against Tottenham, the margin of defeat was 1-0. However, the worst of all was the match against local rivals and arch-enemies Atletico Madrid, who humiliated Los Blancos en route to a 7-3 win.

Due to the above reason, Zidane wants to sign another striker to solve their attacking crisis and according to the Spanish news agency, the name he is considering is that of Harry Kane.

Kane had an excellent 2018-19 season as he led Tottenham to a fourth-place finish in the Premier League. He also helped the North Londoners to a berth in the Champions League finals, where they went down fighting against Liverpool, with the final scoreline reading 2-0.

Don Balon reports that Zidane is ready to offer Tottenham close to €200million to sign the striker, but any final decision on the transfer deal is yet to be made.