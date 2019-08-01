Reports: Real Madrid prepare last-ditch offer for Manchester United superstar

Word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Real Madrid are not ready to give up on their dream of signing Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and that they have made a final offer to the Premier League giants, for the superstar.

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid are willing to improve on their previous €130million for the Frenchman, with their latest bid saying that they will pay up t0 €143million up front, with any additional funds to be paid off as add-ons.

Previously, it was reported that Los Blancos are ready to sign AFC Ajax’ Donny van de Beek as the proposed Paul Pogba move threatened to stall but now, the Spanish news agency reports that Real Madrid have reconsidered their options and that they will go further ahead in their efforts to sign the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner.

Earlier, Manchester United had tabled a €160million asking price for the 26-year-old Frenchman as he apparently expressed a desire to leave the Premier League giants and face new challenges elsewhere in Europe.

Pogba had also referred to Zinedine Zidane as an ideal mentor in one of his recent interviews and the Real Madrid manager also expressed similar interest back at him, making a move seem imminent.