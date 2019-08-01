Reports: Real Madrid keen on signing Champions League star as proposed Paul Pogba move stalls

Reports suggest that Real Madrid’s proposed move for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba has stalled, as a result of which the La Liga giants have now shortlisted AFC Ajax’ Donny van de Beek as an alternative option to sign this summer.

Donny van de Beek impressed for Ajax in the 2018-19 season as the Dutch giants won the domestic double (Eredivisie and the KNVB Cup) in the Netherlands. However, his bigger achievement from the season would be the hugely important role he played in Ajax’ golden run in the UEFA Champions League.

Ajax reached the semi-finals of the competition for the first time in a long time and also defeated the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus along their way, in the round-of-16 and the quarter-finals respectively. Van de Beek was subsequently selected in the 2018-19 Champions League XI as well.

Earlier, it was reported that Real Madrid will try to sign Paul Pogba but apparently, chances of a La Liga move for the French midfielder has decreased considerably over the past month with Manchester United boss not interested in selling his star midfielder.

And now, it is Don Balon who reports that the 22-year-old midfielder is a part of Real Madrid’s plans in the summer, with manager Zinedine Zidane keen on signing another midfielder to complete his squad overhaul ahead of the new season. Los Blancos have already signed Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo Goes, Eder Militao and Takefusa Kubo and Zidane believes van de Beek will be a great addition to the squad, according to the Spanish news agency.