Reports: Nicolas Pepe’s contract details at Arsenal revealed amid huge speculation on impending summer move

Premier League giants Arsenal are reportedly very close to making their next signing of the summer and according to reports, it will be LOSC Lille winger Nicolas Pepe who will make the switch from Ligue 1 to the Emirates Stadium in the days to come.

It is Nicolo Schira, a reporter for Gazzetta Dello Sport who claims that Pepe to Arsenal is a “done deal” and that the Gunners will have the winger on board for a five-year contract that will see him remain at the club till 2024.

He further reports that Pepe will earn close to €6million per year at Arsenal. Check out Schira’s tweet below:

Done deal! #Arsenal have closed for Nicolas #Pepe. #Gunners will pay him €80M to #Lille. Pepe will sign a contract until 2024 by €6M a year. #transfers #AFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) July 29, 2019

It is also understood that the €80million transfer fee that is involved in the deal, will also break the Gunner’s existing transfer record. Previously, it was former Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who held the record of most-expensive Arsenal player ever, after joining the North Londoners in 2017 for €60million.

Meanwhile, Arsenal boss Unai Emery also answered questions on their pursuit of Pepe and also admitted that he was a “very good player”.

“We are working, the club, and also thinking about how we can improve. There are different players on the table with the possibility that we can achieve their signature,” he said, before adding:

“Pepe is a very good player and also we are thinking only of players who can really, really improve this squad and also give us some different conditions to improve.”

“The same, we are working for the last few weeks and before starting the season in the first match in Newcastle, our aim is to get the best team with the best players in our squad,” Emery concluded.

Quotes via Express.