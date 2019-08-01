Reports: Manchester United to complete third signing of the summer transfer window

According to various sources, Manchester United are only a few hours away from completing their third signing of the summer transfer window – which will happen on Thursday when they sign AS Monaco youngster Hannibal Mejbri.

Mohamed Bouhafsi, a reporter for RMCSport, reports that Manchester United have reached an agreement with Monaco on a €10million deal for the midfielder – a transfer fee which is quite big when you consider the player’s age: he is yet to turn 17.

🚨Manchester United have reached a €10m deal with AS Monaco to sign 16-year-old midfielder Hannibal #Mejbri ! #Rmcsport — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) July 31, 2019

Earlier, the Red Devils signed two other young stars – Daniel James the left-winger from EFL Championship side Swansea City and Aaron Wan-Bissaka the right-back from Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Both players impressed for United in their pre-season fixtures and now, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly keen to find an understudy to the likes of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata – which is why his eyes have settled on 16-year-old Mejbri, according to reports.

Daniel James cost Manchester United a reported fee of €17million, whereas Aaron Wan-Bissaka joined the Ole Trafford outfits for €55million. If the proposed deal for Mejbri also becomes successful, United will have spent over €80million on transfer fees this summer alone.

Earlier, it was also reported that Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Lyon had also tabled offers for the French youngster but now, it looks like Manchester United have beaten them all in the transfer race to sign him.