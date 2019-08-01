Reports: Manchester United close to signing Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus strike partner in exchange for star attacker

As the month of July comes to a close, the transfer market brings good news for all Manchester United fans – Paulo Dybala is close to signing for them as Juventus is keen on a swap deal for Romelu Lukaku.

It is Romeo Agresti, a reporter for Goal who claims that Fabio Paratici, the sporting director of Juventus is already at London to talk about the proposed deal with Manchester United’s representatives.

Check out Agresti’s tweet right here:

#Juventus Sporting Director Fabio Paratici is now in London to talk withManUtd about #Dybala and #Lukaku. He will also get up to date with the situation of Dybala's agent @goal — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) July 31, 2019

Manchester United have been trying to offload Lukaku for a while now, but the lack of prospective buyers so far made it look like any deal for the Belgian is bound to fail and that he will remain at the club during the next season as well.

But things changed over the past few weeks, with Inter Milan reporting interest on the 26-year-old, followed by Juventus – the Nerazzurri initially tabled a player-plus-cash offer of £40million and Mauro Icardi, followed by another cash-only offer of £54million.

Both the above bids were rejected by Manchester United, after which they asked the Serie A giants to match their asking price of £75million within a week. And now, with the Bianconeri knocking on the doors of Old Trafford with a much-better offer, it looks like the Red Devils will agree to Juventus’ offer.