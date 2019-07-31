Reports: Barcelona on the verge of signing highly-rated La Liga star after offloading first-team player

Barcelona are one the verge of signing highly-rated left-back Junior Firpo after making space for him by offloading one of their first-team stars to Russia.

The La Liga giants have reportedly agreed a deal to sell Brazilian attacker Malcom to Zenit Saint Petersburg in the Russian Premier League in a deal worth €40 million plus bonuses.

And this could mean that the Blaugrana have money to spend to acquire one of their long-chased transfer targets.

22-year-old Junior players for Barca’s La Liga rivals Real Betis and made his top division debut back in the 2017-18 season making 14 appearances and scoring two goals from a full-back position.

📰 [ESPN Deportes] | Barcelona and Zenit finalize Malcom transfer 🔶 The proposal made by Zenit to Barcelona is €40 million fixed plus some easily attainable variables that could bring between €45 and 50 million to the Camp Nou in total pic.twitter.com/HZa89X4aHl — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) July 31, 2019

Last season, he made the left-back spot at Betis his with 24 leage appearances and scoring three goals. Born in the Dominican Republic, Junior is also a Spain U-21 international.

It was earlier reported that Barca’s 19-year-old left-back Miranda will be send on loan to Betis for a season as part of the deal, but it now looks like Barca have reached an agreement with Betis without involving Miranda.

CalcioMercato reports Barcelona are currently negotiating a deal for Junior after concluding the Malcom deal and added that the deal for the defender could be worth €23 million and bonuses.