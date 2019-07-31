Reports: Manchester United target demands stunning wages to join club this summer

Paulo Dybala’s move to Manchester United from Serie A giants Juventus as part of a swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku looks to be on the verge of happening.

Dybala is expected to join the Premier League club from Serie A giants who are desperate to sign Lukaku and are also reportedly willing to offer 33-year-old Mario Mandzukic to United as part of the swap deal so as to avoid paying any money.

However, one stumbling block in all these is the huge wages that the Argentine forward has asked from the Red Devils.

Daily Mail are reporting that 25-year-old Dybala has demanded United a weekly wage of £350,000 which will make him one of the biggest earners in the English top division.

If United agrees to the Juventus star’s wage demands, Dybala will earn £9 million a year after tax at Old Trafford.

United’s Alexis Sanchez is highest earner in the Premier League bagging £500,000-a-week while Arsenal star Mesut Ozil earns a weekly wage of £350,000. Dybala could earn more than Manchester City star Raheem Sterling and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane who currently earns £300,000 a week.

Report also claims that United were not hoping to pay that huge a sum as weekly wages for Dybala.

Could this mean it will be difficult for the both parties to reach an agreement? We can only wait and watch.