Gareth Bale spotted playing golf after Zinedine Zidane had claimed he was unwell to travel with Real Madrid

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale was absent from the La Liga giants’ 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in a preseason friendly match at Allianz Arena in Munich the other day.

The reason given by Real manager Zinedine Zidane for the Wales international’s absence was that Bale was too unwell to travel to Germany for the Audi Cup semifinal fixture.

“He has not traveled because he did not feel good. He was not well and, after speaking with doctors, it was better for him to stay in Madrid,’ Zidane had said during a press conference when asked about Bale’s absence.

However, Bale, whose transfer to Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning failed in the last moment, has now been pictured playing golf while his teammates were preparing for the new season in Germany.

You cannot make this up… El Confidencial: Bale was playing golf at the Ciudad Grupo Santander course at 20:00 on Tuesday evening, just as Real Madrid finished their match against Spurs yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Zx7ObQAvN4 — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) July 31, 2019

Spanish publication El Confidential are claiming that the 30-year-old had spent time playing golf at Banco Santander City, in Boadilla del Monte.

“Bale was spotted teeing off on the 14th hole at around 8pm on Tuesday evening, with the game having kicked off at 6pm Spanish time,” Daily Mail are reporting.

The winger looked all set to leave Real Madrid this summer with Zidane vocal about how he wants the Welshman out of his squad as soon as possible. But it looks like a long-term injury to Spanish forward Macro Asensio has forced Real to hold onto the former Tottenham man.

(Photo courtesy: El Confidential)