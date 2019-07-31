Reports: Juventus ready to add another star in proposed Paulo Dybala, Romelu Lukaku swap deal

Manchester United and Juventus are reportedly negotiating what could be one of the deals of the summer transfer window involving Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku.

If the deal goes through, the Belgium international striker will be headed to the Serie A giants managed by Maurizio Sarri while Argentine attacker Dybala will move to England to be one of the biggest names in the Premier League.

However, there seems to be a twist in the tale with Juventus willing to offer one more player to United as part of the deal. If true, this is further proof of how much Juventus value Lukaku after hijacking Inter Milan’s deal for the United striker.

View this post on Instagram ⚪️⚫️ #neverstop #stepbystep #mm17🌪 A post shared by Mario Mandžukić MM 17 (@mariomandzukic) on Jul 30, 2019 at 11:39am PDT

According to multiple reports in Italy, that player will be striker Mario Mandzukic so that the Italian club can avoid paying money to the Premier League giants to acquire Lukaku.

Daily Mail are quoting reports from Tuttomercatoweb and Gazzetta dello Sport saying that Juventus are keen to include the 33-year-old striker along with Dybala in any deal for Lukaku, rather than include cash.

This could also be a good deal for Mandzukic himself who will go down the pecking order if Lukaku arrives with Gonzalo Higuain the other preferred forward by new Juventus coach Sarri.

