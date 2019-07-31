Reports: Zinedine Zidane threatens to sell four Real Madrid first-team stars following Tottenham defeat

Real Madrid brought in some big-name players this summer to help them deal with a sorry season last time around. However, so far, Los Blancos have failed to impress their fans this season. Nevertheless, manager Zinedine Zidane is cross with four players and has threatened to sell them as well.

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid manager was left angry at four Real Madrid first-team players following yet another pre-season defeat. Los Blancos lost to Tottenham Hotspur in the Audi Cup, with Marcelo, Raphael Varane, Toni Kroos, and Lucas Vazquez bearing a major brunt of the defeat.

The French manager already has a few new signings at his disposal and can end up replacing both Marcelo and Raphael Varane with them. The Brazilian has a ready-made deputy in Ferland Mendy, who was brought in from Lyon this summer. Varane, on the other hand, has to watch out or Eder Militao, whom the Galacticos signed from FC Porto.

The performance of Toni Kroos was also singled out by Zinedine Zidane from criticism. And the report suggests that his position in danger as well, with the likes of Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek being looked at as potential signings.

Finally, Zidane was unhappy with Lucas Vazquez as well and could end up selling the star with several other players ready to step up in his place.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; The signs of decline Real Madrid’s triple-Champions League winners group are evident. Therefore, it won’t be a complete surprise if Los Blancos hierarchy decides to part ways with them in the near future. However, they will be wiser than to cut ties with them immediately and suffer from another poor season.