Barcelona brought in some big-money signings this summer to counter Real Madrid. The Blaugrana spent close to 200 Million on just Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong, before adding Neto to the mix. They are now set to recover some of that money by selling one of their underused first-team players.

According to reputed sports journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi, Barcelona have agreed a deal to sell Malcom to Zenit St Petersburg. The Blaugrana will offload the Brazilian star in return for €40 Million plus bonuses.

🚨 Info @RMCsport Accord trouvé ce midi entre le #Barca et le #Zenit pour #Malcom ! 40M€ plus 5M€ de bonus ! Le joueur est attendu dans la semaine pour passer la visite médicale et pour s’engager 5 ans avec le club russe. — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) July 31, 2019

Furthermore, Malcom is now expected to travel to Russia and have medical tests with Zenit. If the tests are successful, the youngster will sign a five-year contract with the club.

Meanwhile, several other Barcelona stars have been linked with a move away. Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti, Arturo Vidal, and Ivan Rakitic are all considered expendable by the Blaugrana and may be sold to accommodate moves for Neymar and Junior Firpo.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 5/5; Nearly every big source on this planet has now confirmed that Malcom will move to Zenit St Petersburg after a torrid spell with Barcelona. The Brazilian arrived last year after snubbing Roma at the eleventh hour, only to endure a difficult twelve months. He now finds himself being pushed out of the club and sent to Russia.