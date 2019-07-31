Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo approves Manchester United star as new Juventus signing

Juventus’s main goal since summer 2018 has been to build a title-winning team around Cristiano Ronaldo. The Bianconeri brought the Portugal international to Turin for a huge fee and have since signed players to complement him. And their latest key target from Manchester United has already been approved by the star forward.

According to Daily Mail, Cristiano Ronaldo has given his seal of approval over the signing of Romelu Lukaku. The report suggests that the Portuguese international is impressed by Lukaku’s willingness to sacrifice for the team and is happy to play off him.

Although not confirmed yet, a deal between Manchester United and Juventus is reported to be close. Meanwhile, if Lukaku is to move to Juventus, Paulo Dybala will have to sign for Manchester United. The two clubs were said to be in talks regarding a potential swap deal between their respective forwards. Furthermore, the agent of Dybala was said to be in London to hold talks with the Red Devils, while Lukaku recently posted a picture with his representative hinting at a potential move.

Inter Milan are also said to be interested in the Belgian striker. The Nerazzurri have brought in Antonio Conte who has publicly stated his desire to sign Lukaku. However, the Milan side have been put off by his price tag and are considering their next move.

Neither side has given any confirmation on the same up until now.