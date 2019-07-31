Reports: Premier League club makes solid breakthrough in signing Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus teammate

According to various sources, Premier League club Everton are quite close to signing Moise Kean from Juventus, with the deal set to take place in the days to come.

The Guardian reports that Everton have agreed to pay Juventus an initial sum of €32million (£29million) and the remaining fee in the form of instalments and add-ons over the course of the next few years. Juventus is also happy with the deal and the forward is reportedly due to fly to England on Wednesday to finalise the move.

Altogether, the 19-year-old teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo will cost the Toffees a reported €40million (£37million), which means the remaining £8million debt will be completed in the next three years at the rate of £2.75million a year. The player, who had one year remaining on his contract with the Italian Serie A champions, scored six league goals and made one assist in 13 appearances last season.

He also made his international debut for Italy this March and has featured in three games with them till date.

In case you do not remember, Moise Kean also made headlines in a more important fashion earlier this year, as he was among the Juventus players who were racially abused by Cagliari fans during a game against them in April.

Kean reacted to the “monkey” chants by famously celebrating directly in front of his rival supporters after scoring the winning goal.