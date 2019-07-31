Reports: Arsenal set to complete third signing of the summer transfer window

Premier League giants Arsenal are close to completing their signing of the ongoing summer transfer window, as reports suggest that the Gunners have agreed on terms with Scottish Premiership side Celtic FC for their star left-back Kieran Tierney.

According to the Mirror, Arsenal have restructured their previous offer for Tierney in such a way that it suited Celtic’s demands after the latter rejected two back-to-back bids for the defender.

Earlier, it was proposed that the Gunners will pay a sum of £20million upfront and pay the remaining fee in instalments and as add-ons over the course of the next two years, but Celtic were not satisfied with the offer.

And now, Arsenal have reportedly approached the Scottish side once again, agreeing to pay a greater sum of money upfront.

Mirror reports that Arsenal will pay £27million this August and then pay the rest of the transfer fee as add-ons later on.

Meanwhile, Kieran Tierney himself has reportedly told his current employers that he wants to secure a move to North London and as the player seems interested too, it is likely that deal will be completed in the days to come.

The 22-year-old was identified by Arsenal manager Unai Emery as one of the best solutions to the club’s ongoing defensive woes. The Spanish manager is also keen to get the remainder of the club’s transfer business done swiftly with Nicolas Pepe’s arrival from Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille due to be announced in the next few hours.