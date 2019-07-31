Reports: Lionel Messi & Ernesto Valverde go head to head for long-term Jordi Alba replacement’s signing

Barcelona have made a couple of high profile signings – Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong – in the ongoing transfer market and are still in the race to add Neymar to that list.

On top of that, the club’s think tank wants to add another left-back to their squad with a 30-year-old Jordi Alba the only candidate for that position. According to reports in Spanish media, Real Betis’s Junior Firpo is high on their agenda.

However, according to reports in Don Balon, Lionel Messi doesn’t want Barcelona to sign the 22-year-old left-back. Back in 2012, the Betis player had posted a hate tweet against Messi which read, “I hope that sh*t rat Messi picks up an injury and dies and stops scoring goals, ahhaha.”

Manager Ernesto Valverde, however, is adamant on getting the youngster on board which could cause a rift between the manager and his most important player. The Argentine talisman, on the other hand, wants Barcelona to get compatriot Nicolas Tagliafico on board, the Don Balon report adds.