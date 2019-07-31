Manchester United legend believes £80m-rated Premier League star would be a good signing for the club

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney believes Harry Maguire would be a good signing for the club if they manage to pull it off.

The Leicester City defender starred for England in the FIFA World Cup last year and has been impressive for his club as well. Both the Manchester giants – City and United – have been tracking him and while Pep Guardiola’s side’s interest has cooled down, United are still targetting him.

Leicester value him at £80 million and according to widespread reports, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co are ready to pay the amount. Club’s record goal-scorer Rooney believes Maguire could be a good addition to the Manchester United squad.

He added that the Englishman has been improving consistently which is a great sign.

“I think Harry’s a good player and over the last few years he’s improved as a player,” Rooney said to ESPN FC.

“He’s gotten better, and he’s been a main player for Leicester City, but also for England. I think he’d be a good signing if they can get him.”