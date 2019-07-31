Real Madrid star believes Paul Pogba would be fantastic for Los Blancos

Real Madrid star Raphael Varane has opened up on a possible move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. The Frenchman is reportedly close to a move to Madrid.

Varane was quizzed about his France teammate after Madrid’s 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in a pre-season friendly. The defender agreed that he would be a fantastic addition to the team but he trusts his teammates even if Pogba doesn’t come.

“I think we have a team. Pogba is a good player, I know him very well. For any team he would be fantastic,” he said.

“I trust my team-mates. If new players come, we’ll see. I trust my team-mates.”

With the transfer window now coming close to its completion, clubs have fast-tracked moves for their targets. Real Madrid, who looked set to land Pogba, however, seem to be left behind with the rumours of the United star’s move to the Santiago Bernabeu losing pace now.