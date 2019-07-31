WATCH: Video of rumoured next Arsenal signing in club’s jersey leaked online

Premier League giants Arsenal have been on the lookout for a winger for quite some time now and looks like their search is finally coming to an end.

The Gunners were linked with Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha for quite some time but reports emerged earlier this week that Lille’s Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe is set to join the North London side in the coming days.

The reports can now be further confirmed as a video of Pepe in an Arsenal jersey has leaked online. The winger is supposedly being shot for his unveiling video by the club.

Arsenal are set to announce Pepe’s signing in the coming week, as reports in English media have claimed. He will cost the former Premier League champions €80m and will be a club-record signing.