Reports: Manchester United-Juventus agree swap deal for Cristiano Ronaldo’s attacking partner & Romelu Lukaku

With the transfer window now approaching its end, looks like Manchester United have fast-tracked their signing process.

The English Premier League giants are reportedly close to completing three deals, one of which is a big one involving Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku. With Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes reportedly set to sign for the club, United have made serious advancements in another case.

According to reports in Sky Sports, United and Juventus have agreed on a swap deal which would see Dybala moving to the Theater of Dreams and Lukaku moving the other side.

Sky Italy reporting Manchester United and Juventus have agreed a swap deal in principle involving Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku. They say it now needs an agreement between United and Dybala for the deal to go ahead. — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 30, 2019

Manchester United and Juventus have agreed a swap deal in principle involving Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku, according to Sky in Italy. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 30, 2019

These reports come after it was revealed by various outlets that Dybala’s agent was in England to discuss personal terms with Manchester United. Now whether a swap deal materialises in the coming days remains to be seen!