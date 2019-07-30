Reports: Manchester United close to signing £63million rated Cristiano Ronaldo teammate as Paul Pogba exit looms

Word around the rumour mill is that Premier League giants Manchester United are ‘one step closer’ to signing Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP, as a replacement for Paul Pogba who is on the verge of a sensational Real Madrid switch.

It is a Calciomercato journalist and transfer market expert Gianluca di Marzio who reports that both Manchester United and Sporting are close to agreeing on terms with each other for the midfielder. Check out di Marzio’s tweet right below:

The 24-year-old star enjoyed a breakout 2018-19 season with Sporting, having scored 31 goals and made 17 assists in 50 appearances across competitions for the Primeira Liga side. It is rumoured that Fernandes will cost United a transfer fee of £63million and that the Red Devils are one step away from closing the deal as their negotiations with Sporting is in the final stages.

It has also been understood that the Portuguese international and Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate in the UEFA Nations’ League-winning side will sign a five-year contract with Manchester United (until 2024) that will also see him earn around €5.5million every year.

Earlier, there were reports that Fernandes will join United’s arch-rivals Manchester City this summer, after manager Pep Guardiola expressed interest in him as a long-term replacement for Fernandinho and David Silva.

But now, it looks like it is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who will finally acquire the midfielder’s services this summer.