Cristiano Ronaldo gives his verdict on which club Neymar should join during the summer transfer window

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has given his opinion regarding Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar Jr’s rumoured move back to La Liga and Barcelona.

Ronaldo came face-to-face with the Brazilian superstar on several occasions during his time in Spain with Real Madrid and was asked about his opinion regarding the transfer rumours linking Neymar to a high-profile move to Barcelona.

“Frankly, I do not know (if he will return to Barca),” Ronaldo reportedly told Marca during a promotional event in Madrid. “He is a great player and I get on very well with him. We did an advertisement together recently,” CR7 said.

“We talk a lot about him, Real, Barca, Juve… It’s the job of the press because you have to sell newspapers, but I think he’ll stay in Paris,” the Portugal international said.

Pressed further about which club he wants Neymar to join if such a move takes place, Ronaldo had this to say: “If he does not stay in Paris, he’s looking for a place where he can be happy and express his football,” Ronaldo said.

“I hope he will not have any more injuries because he has had a lot of injuries and that must worry him. I’m worried because I like to see him play. Beyond the club where he will play, I especially hope he will take care of him and not hurt himself, that’s what I wish for him,” the Juventus attacker said.