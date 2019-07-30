Reports: Premier League star resumes training with current club amid strong Manchester United links

According to reports, Manchester United’s move for Leicester City’s Harry Maguire may have stalled after the defender was spotted at training with his current club after a brief period of illness.

It is John Percy a reporter for The Telegraph, who established that Maguire “attended work as normal” on Tuesday after he failed to show up on training the previous day.

He further added that no new developments have been made on his rumoured move to Manchester United this summer, after the Red Devils reportedly approached the Foxes with a deal for the centre-back.

Check out his tweet right here:

Big news today on a man attending work as normal. Harry Maguire is back in at #lcfc after illness yesterday. No new developments regarding a move to #mufc at this stage — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) July 30, 2019

In case you did not know, Harry Maguire is of the leading names in the Premier League transfer market at the moment, with Leicester tabling an £80million asking price for the England international, upon hearing of Manchester United’s interest in him.

If the Red Devils decide to match the deal, it will make him the most expensive defender in the history of football, eclipsing the likes of Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Juventus’ new signing Matthijs de Ligt.

The 26-year-old who formerly played for Hull City, was targeted by United’s former manager Jose Mourinho in the beginning of the 2018-19 season, but Ed Woodward the chief executive of the Old Trafford outfits did not sanction the £70million sale as it was deemed “too expensive”.

And now, it seems that Manchester United will have to pay £10million more if they want to sign him this summer.