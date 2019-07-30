Reports: Real Madrid agree €165million deal to sign Manchester United superstar

Real Madrid just made a host of new and are also looking all set for a major squad overhaul ahead of the new season – but it still looks like they are yet to finish their work in the summer transfer market, as evident from the new €165million deal they have agreed with Manchester United for signing Paul Pogba.

It is Jose Claros a sports journalist, public speaker and television producer for H Television, who reports that Pogba is very close to signing for Real Madrid and that official announcements will be made by both Madrid and Manchester United, soon.

Check out his tweet right here:

💣💣 PAUL POGBA… Es nuevo jugador del @realmadrid llega al club merengue a razón de 165M que se dividen en 130M + 35M en variables. Llega en condición de jugador TOP y salario de 12M anuales. Clubes oficializarán pronto. pic.twitter.com/FCWTTlO9ZJ — Jose Claros (@JCLAROS_) July 30, 2019

According to the reporter, the Frenchman will arrive at Los Blancos for a transfer fee of €165million, which is just €15million less than the asking price that Manchester United had tabled for him in June.

The transfer fee will apparently be divided into two parts – €130million paid upfront and another €35million to be paid later as variables. Claros also claims that the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner will earn close to €12million per year at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Rumours that linked Real Madrid to Pogba started way back last April when it was first reported that the 26-year-old expressed interest in playing for Zinedine Zidane, who is from France just like the player himself. This was followed by Zidane himself admitting that he likes Pogba as well.

Both clubs had been negotiating with each other since and it now looks like they have finally agreed upon a deal for the star midfielder.

