Reports: Juventus to hijack Inter Milan’s move for Romelu Lukaku by including superstar in swap deal

The entire transfer saga surrounding Romelu Lukaku has now taken a different turn altogether, with Juventus suddenly looking to hijack arch-rivals Inter Milan’s move for the Manchester United striker. The reigning Serie A champions are apparently ready to include Paulo Dybala as well, in a swap deal for Lukaku.

It is Italian journalist and transfer-market specialist Alfredo Pedulla who reports that Maurizio Sarri the manager of Juventus has given his team the all-clear to try signing Lukaku this summer, with Dybala all set to be exchanged for the Belgian striker.

In his official website, Pedulla wrote: “Juventus are currently waiting for Dybala to return from his vacation. Sarri will definitely tell him that he is not a part of his plans due to his difficult tactical location and Sarri’s need to go to a striker. He will hence be sold to Manchester United in exchange for Romelu Lukaku.”

“For United, the insertion of Dybala into the deal is a fundamental step to close the operation, because in that case, the Argentine will restore some balance to the squad. And what if Dybala refuses? It seems unlikely as Juventus have made a decision and as of now, this is how it will happen,” he further added.

Earlier, United had tabled an asking price of £75million for Lukaku but Inter Milan were willing to spend only a maximum of £54million for the striker. This was followed by the Red Devils allowing the Nerazzurri a week’s time to agree to their initial asking price.

But it now seems that Inter Milan have failed to arrive at a decision and the Belgian could hence be on his way to Turin soon, according to reports.