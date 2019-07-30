Reports: Zinedine Zidane draws up 4-man shortlist to replace Cristiano Ronaldo after Eden Hazard proves ineffective

Eden Hazard has had a somewhat troubled start to his Real Madrid career, forcing Zinedine Zidane to look elsewhere to replace the goals and leadership of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Diario Gol reports that Zinedine Zidane has realized Eden Hazard isn’t the Cristiano Ronaldo replacement he was hoping for him to be, especially after the Belgian showed up 7 kgs overweight in preseason.

Moreoever, the 7-3 drubbing by Atletico Madrid and the injury to Marco Asensio has also created doubts in the minds of Florentino Perez and Zidane as to the ability in the squad.

The report also states that Cristiano Ronaldo exerted equal if not more leadership on the group than club captain Sergio Ramos – something Real Madrid are finding hard to replace as well.

However, Zidane has drawn up a four-man shortlist with the names Sadio Mane, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Mohamed Salah and passed it on to Florentino Perez in hope that at least one of them is brought in in this transfer window.

Incidentally, Cristiano Ronaldo was in Madrid yesterday to receive his MARCA Legend award for his sporting achievements, joining an elite group alongside Lionel Messi, Michael Schumacher, Michael Phelps, Usain Bolt, Michael Jordan among others.