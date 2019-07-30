Reports: Neymar’s father has agreed personal terms on behalf of the player with his next club

Neymar’s father, who is also his aide and advisor, has reportedly reached personal terms agreement with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez as his son’s PSG exit looms.

Don Balon reports that a panic striken Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has turned to Neymar as an emergency big money buy to save the club from its failings – on the back of the resounding 7-3 defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Neymar, who has been trying to force through a move to Barcelona for some time, has yet to agree to the terms that Real Madrid have put forth. Similarly, the report also states that PSG is yet to come to an understanding with Real Madrid too.

However, what is in the favour of Florentino Perez and Real Madrid in this instance is the bad blood that has developed between the Paris club and Barcelona through the Neymar saga.

The report states that PSG supremo Nasser El Khelaifi would prefer to offload the Brazilian superstar to Real Madrid rather than negotiate a deal with Barcelona – who have been content to allow discontent to brew in the Parisien camp to knock his price down despite the overt come-and-get-me plea issued by Neymar and his camp.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 1/5; As mentioned at the start of the article, Neymar and PSG have yet to agree terms with Real Madrid. There is still a long way to go for this deal to be pushed through.