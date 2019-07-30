Reports: Florentino Perez and Zinedine Zidane clash over Real Madrid star’s future after shock 7-3 defeat

Real Madrid have intimated James Rodriguez that his immediate future lies at the club after their shock 7-3 defeat to Atletico Madrid and injury to Marco Asensio.

The 7-3 defeat to arch rivals Atletico Madrid in the International Champions Cup (ICC) has jolted Real Madrid into reality as the club scrambles through with a last minute transfer strategy rejig ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

Marco Asensio’s ACL injury, that is likely to see him ruled out for a considerable portion of the season, has also affected said transfer plans.

One of the players set to benefit from this situation is James Rodriguez, as AS suggests that Florentino Perez doesn’t want to sell him anymore.

The heavy loss to Atletico coupled with Asensio’s injury has apparently changed the Real Madrid supremo’s mind about the future of the Colombian superstar. At the very least, the touted move to Atletico Madrid seems to be off the table.

Napoli is the other club said to be very interested in Rodriguez’s services but a move could now be in jeopardy if he is convinced to stick around at the Bernabeu.

However, the report also states that Zinedine Zidane is not in favour of having the player around despite Florentino Perez’s intention to keep him at the club.

Trouble in paradise?

