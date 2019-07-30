Serie A giants publicly slam Manchester United for asking ‘too much’ as they try to sign star player

Inter Milan’s interest in Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku is well documented but the England club is holding out for ‘too much’ money according to Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta.

The two clubs have been locked in negotiation for the Belgian striker but cannot yet find middle ground as the transfer window dwindles into its final few days.

Manchester United are said to want in excess of £75 million for the player in order to recoup their outlay for him while Inter Milan were said to have last tabled a bid worth £54 million – that was rejected.

However, it was reported that the clubs resumed contact yesterday after Lukaku flew out to Belgium to meet with his agent in hopes of trashing out a deal.

Yet again though, the clubs apparently failed to agree on a valuation for the player prompting Inter Milan CEO Marotta to indicate to Sky Sports that Manchester United were being unreasonable with their demands.

#Inter director Marotta to @SkySport: "We made an important bid to Man United for Lukaku but Man United ask so much for Romelu. We didn't find an agreement but we're still working for Lukaku. I don't know what will happen on next days, football is so strange…" 🔴 #MUFC #ManUtd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2019

In fact, Manchester United played against Inter Milan earlier on in their pre-season tour as part of the International Champions Cup in a game that was dominated by the English side.

Eventually, a Mason Greenwood goal was enough to allow Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men to come away with a 1-0 win. Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte, even in the lead up to that game, openly expressed how much he would like to see his team purchase ‘important’ Romelu Lukaku.