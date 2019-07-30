Reports: Star player’s agent at Manchester United training ground as record breaking move nears

Harry Maguire’s agent Steven Becks uploaded a photo from Carrington, Manchester United’s training complex, as further confirmation is received that a move is nearing its completion.

Manchester United’s centre back saga has dragged on for over a season with Jose Mourinho famously being denied a move for Harry Maguire from Leicester City at the beginning of the 2018/19 campaign.

Fast forward a year though, and it would seem that the Manchester club has almost got its man.

Renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted out that talks are in the ‘last hours’ between the player and the club after he’s made it clear that he wants to join the 20-time Premier League champions.

talks ongoing for Maguire. Man United and Leicester. Last hours, new contacts and the player strongly wants to join Man Utd. Trying to find total agreement. 🔴 #MUFC #Maguire — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2019

In keeping with that, Maguire’s agent Steven Becks has posted an image of him from Carrington, Manchester United’s training complex, that’s doing the rounds on Reddit, suggesting that a deal is indeed close.

It is speculated that the club will need to pay a world record fee for a defender – upwards of around £80 million – to prise the England international away from Leicester City.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have made only two key additions in a transfer window that was promised, would bring much upheaval to the Manchester United squad.

Maguire promises to be their third signing as the window ticks down ahead of a new season that kicks off on August 8.

