Maddison pooh-poohs rumours about Maguire’s absence from Leicester training

Manchester United target Harry Maguire missed training on Monday, with Leicester’s James Maddison taking to social media to explain why.

James Maddison says Harry Maguire’s absence from Leicester City training on Monday was down to an upset stomach.

England defender Maguire has been heavily linked to both Manchester City and Manchester United during the close season and reports circulated that he had skipped training.

That sent the rumour mill into overdrive, but Foxes team-mate Maddison used social media to light-heartedly reveal Maguire will have spent most of the day in the bathroom rather than negotiating a transfer.

Maguire, who started a pre-season game at Stoke City on Saturday, is reportedly valued at £80million by Leicester with Brendan Rodgers confirming they have turned down two bids for their star centre-back.