Wolves-bound Cutrone confirms AC Milan exit

Italy international Patrick Cutrone has confirmed he is on his way to Wolves, ending a 12-year association with AC Milan.

Patrick Cutrone says he is disappointed to be leaving AC Milan but is excited to be joining Premier League side Wolves.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are reportedly close to sealing a £20million (€21.9m) move for the Italy striker, who confirmed on Monday he is swapping San Siro for Molineux.

Cutrone, 21, looked at home when he broke into Gennaro Gattuso’s side two seasons ago, scoring 18 goals in all competitions.

Fewer starting chances resulted in a less prolific second campaign in 2018-19 and a switch to England now beckons.

3 – Patrick #Cutrone is the third youngest player to score 10+ goals in a single Serie A campaign with #ACMilan (20 years and 137 days in 2017/18 with 10 goals), after Gianni Rivera in 1961/62 and Alexandre Pato in 2008/09. Talent. pic.twitter.com/0NilFy0HLG — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) July 27, 2019

“Reading all the messages from the fans made me emotional,” Cutrone told reporters. “It means that I’ve done a good thing.

“Am I disappointed? Well, you have seen yourselves. I have nothing to say. I am always ready and charged.

“I wish the best for Milan fans and my team-mates. My departure from Milan affects me as well but that’s life and some decisions are taken.

“I will look to do my best. Now I only think about integrating well and doing well there. I’m ready and excited to join Wolves. It’s a big challenge for me.”

Cutrone joined Milan’s academy in 2007 and won his first – and so far only – Italy cap last March against Argentina.