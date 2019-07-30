Bournemouth pick up the cheque as Billing leaves Huddersfield

Philip Billing will remain in the Premier League after Huddersfield Town’s relegation, as he has joined Bournemouth.

Bournemouth have signed Danish midfielder Philip Billing from relegated Huddersfield Town for a reported £15million.

The 23-year-old has signed a “long-term contract” with the Premier League club.

A former Denmark Under-21 international, Billing has shown promise since joining Huddersfield six years ago and successfully made the transition from the academy to the first-team squad.

He played a rotation role as the Terriers earned promotion from the Championship in 2016-17, and eventually became something of a regular last term, featuring 27 times in the Premier League.

Can we have the bill please? pic.twitter.com/BbzrqjM5y2 — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) July 29, 2019

A physically imposing yet technically gifted midfielder, Billing was one of few standout performers for Huddersfield as they finished 10 points adrift at the bottom of the top flight.

He fell out of favour towards the end of the campaign and was less than complimentary about Town boss Jan Siewert in May, calling the German “arrogant” and suggesting he lost the respect of the players within a week of being appointed as David Wagner’s successor in January.

Billing is Bournemouth’s third signing of the transfer window after Jack Stacey and Lloyd Kelly.