Reports: Arsenal to land Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup winning teammate for free

Arsenal are on a sudden signing spree, and are most definitely making their presence felt in the summer transfer window.

After securing the signings of William Saliba and Dani Ceballos, the Gunners are reportedly close to finishing the formalities for bringing in Lille superstar Nicolas Pepe.

To make things even better for Arsenal fans, reports now suggest that the North London side are also close to landing Sami Khedira on a free transfer from Juventus.

💣 Juventus selling spree begins: • Moise Kean close to Everton move!

€40m • Sami Khedira close to Arsenal switch!

Free pic.twitter.com/z3aMHbVumi — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) July 29, 2019

Khedira has made his mark on the International scene with Germany, winning the 2014 FIFA World Cup with Die Mannschaft, while also performing admirably for Real Madrid at club level.

‘Juve deserved to beat fantastic Inter’ – Ronaldo

After moving to Juventus, Khedira suffered with injuries, and will become a free agent soon, with reports suggesting that the Bianconeri will not approach him for a new deal.

Arsenal may already have the presence of Dani Ceballos in midfield, but could do with the experience and leadership of the veteran Khedira, who has every chance of rekindling his career under Unai Emery at the Premier League giants.

Having played with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus and Real Madrid, the midfielder knows a thing or two about excelling on the big stage alongside big players.