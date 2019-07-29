Reports: Barcelona close to offloading first-team star to Russia

Barcelona may not have brought many players in this window but nevertheless, they have spent big. The Blaugrana had shelled out almost 200 Million on Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong and are facing a race against time to balance their books. One star has been listed already for the same.

According to a report by Marca, Barcelona star Malcom is closing in on a shock move to Russian side Zenit St Petersburg. The Brazilian winger is being sacrificed in order to balance the books after the Blaugrana spent big on Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong.

Furthermore, the report states that Barcelona will ask for at least 40 Million for their star, who joined for a similar fee just a year ago. Premier League side Everton are also reported to be interested in the player.

Meanwhile, more players could join Malcom in leaving the Spanish giants this summer. Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic, Samuel Umtiti, and Nelson Semedo have all been linked with moves elsewhere.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; How one decision changed Malcom’s life completely. The Brazilian was on the verge of signing for AS Roma, so much so, that fans had already arrived at the airport to greet him. However, he snubbed the Serie A side at the eleventh hour to join Barcelona.

Just a year later, he’s being shipped off to Russia. And with the rumblings growing strong for this one, chances are that the deal will go through if no other club decides to intervene.