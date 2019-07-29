Reports: Manchester United target missing from training as move edges closer

Manchester United are looking to close at least two more deals before the transfer window closes. The Red Devils have already signed Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but are still in search for a central defender and a midfielder. And one target is close to completing his switch to Old Trafford!

According to Sky Sports, Leicester City defender Harry Maguire was absent from training as links with Manchester United continue to grow.

BREAKING: Harry Maguire didn’t take part in Leicester City training today, amid continued interest in him from Manchester United. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 29, 2019

Previously, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers had revealed that the Red Devils were nowhere close to Maguire’s price tag and even proceeded to include him in pre-season friendlies.

“We have a top-level player, looked at by top-level clubs. I respect that because I understand why they would, but there’s been no offer near to our valuation that that would even make us have a look,” he had said.

The Old Trafford outfit has been linked with the Englishman but seems that the deal will finally be closed. Furthermore, according to several reports, United will be paying a whopping £80 Million for the services of Maguire, thereby making him the most expensive defender in the entire world.

Meanwhile, the club continues to be linked with Bruno Fernandes, who is reportedly flying to Manchester to undergo his medical tests.