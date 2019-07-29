It seemed to the entire world that Gareth Bale was on his way to China. The Welshman had been labelled surplus to requirements at Real Madrid and was expected to complete a move to Jiangsu Suning. However, the deal broke down at the last moment with the reported reason now surfacing.

As per reports from One Football, Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez, pulled the plug on Gareth Bale’s move to Jiangsu Suning at the last moment. The Spaniard reportedly valued Gareth Bale too highly to leave on a free transfer – something Jiangsu Suning had been demanding to make up for his monstrous wages.

The Welshman was expected to earn a whopping €1.2 Million per week in China, thereby becoming the second-highest-paid footballer in the world. However, he has now been left fuming with the deal cancelled at the eleventh hour.

Meanwhile, the report even states that Perez’s actions angered manager Zinedine Zidane as well, who had openly admitted that Bale wasn’t a part of his plans.

“Bale today did not play because he is very close to leaving. We hope he leaves soon, if tomorrow it’d be better! We are working on his transfer to a new team,” he had said.

Bale is set to stay in Madrid for now. However, the Welshman can still move to a new side with the likes of Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Tottenham reportedly interested.