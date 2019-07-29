Reports: Manchester United fail with big-money move for Portugal star

Manchester United have been hot in pursuit of Harry Maguire for a while now. However, the Red Devils are still way off his price tag, with Leicester City manager Brenda Rodgers confirming the same. And so, they have now diverted their attention elsewhere, only to be rejected in their approach.

According to O Jogo, via the Daily Mail, Manchester United have failed with an initial approach for Benfica starlet Ruben Dias. The Red Devils reportedly fell short of Dias’s £66 Million release clause, which they will have to pay in full if they wish to sign the centre-back.

However, the report continues, the Portuguese side are in no hurry to sell their star deener, having accumulated over £200 Million in sales. Moreover, they are now looking to increase Dias’s clause to £88 Million in order to elongate his stay with the club.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are said to be in talks with Dias’s international teammate Bruno Fernandes. Furthermore, reports have stated that a deal has been agreed for the attacking midfielder, who is seemingly on his way to Manchester for a medical.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; It still seems that Harry Maguire is the primary target for Manchester United in defence, although the Red Devils are clearly keeping their options open. If a move for Maguire fails, Dias could be the next on the list for the English outfit. However, United are not the only club interested in his signature with Wolves seemingly eyeing him too.