Reports: Manchester United star dropped from pre-season squad as Serie A move beckons

Premier League giants Manchester United have named their 26-man squad for the upcoming friendly against Kristiansund. Romelu Lukaku has not been named a part of the side as reports suggest that he is close to a move to the Serie A.

OneFootball reports that Lukaku will complete his transfer to Inter Milan later this week, though further details are yet to be revealed.

Tahith Chong has been named in place of the 26-year-old Belgian while Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are the other chief attacking options available to United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In case you do not remember, Lukaku signed for the Red Devils in 2016 after an intense tug-of-war with Chelsea for the then-Everton player. Antonio Conte, who was Chelsea’s manager back then, is Inter Milan’s manager now and it finally looks like his wish of signing the Belgian is about to come true.

The complete Manchester United squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Lee Grant, Joel Pereira and Sergio Romero;

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Chris Smalling, Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Ashley Young;

Midfielders: Fred, Angel Gomes, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira and Paul Pogba;

Forwards: Tahith Chong, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.