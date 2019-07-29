Reports: Gareth Bale hoping for ‘dream’ move to Premier League giants after Chinese Super League debacle

As we know by know, Gareth Bale’s move from Real Madrid to the Chinese Super League have failed after Jiangsu Suning – the club who were interested in him – signed another attacker as an alternative option. It is also being reported that instead of remaining at Real Madrid, Bale would now like to move to Manchester United instead.

Earlier on Sunday, both Jiangsu Suning and Real Madrid failed to reach an agreement with each other. Jiangsu had reportedly offered the Welshman weekly wages to the tune of £1million and the player himself was inclined to make the switch, but the CSL club dropped their plans upon understanding that Real Madrid wanted a big transfer fee as well, to offload him to China.

And now, it is Marca that reports that Bale has lately been dreaming of a return to the Premier League, though not with his former side Tottenham Hotspur.

The Spanish news agency claims that the 30-year-old is interested in joining Manchester United as the Red Devils themselves are a bit short on reliable and experienced attacking options at the moment.

It is being estimated that both Real Madrid and Manchester United will begin their discussions on Bale soon, immediately after both teams have arrived at a decision on the transfer for United midfielder, Paul Pogba.