Reports: Serie A giants waiting on Manchester United bid for €90million Paul Pogba replacement

Word around the rumour mill is that Manchester United have lined up a move for Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as a replacement to Paul Pogba, who is expected to leave the club this summer.

It is Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol who reports that Lazio are, in fact, waiting for an official bid from United for the player and that they have even named a €90million asking price for the midfielder.

Check out his tweet right here:

Sky Italy: Lazio waiting for official offer from Manchester United for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. They want €90m for 24-year-old Serbian midfielder — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 28, 2019

It is safe to assume that Milinkovic-Savic, provided he arrives at the Ole Trafford as a new signing, will do so only if Paul Pogba is sold to Real Madrid this summer. It is evident that Manchester United intend to spend heavily to bolster their defence and as a result, any move for the 24-year-old Serbian will happen only they are able to source funds from a possible sale for Paul Pogba.

Milinkovic-Savic had a breakout 2017-18 season with Lazio in the Serie A, but failed to impress in the season that followed. As a result, there were rumours that the Italian club are keen to offload the midfielder for a cut-price, but based on his current valuation of €90million it can be assumed that he is still a very important part of Lazio’s squad.