Reports: PSG freeze out star player in pre-season ahead of potential Barcelona move

It has been reported that Barcelona target and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star Neymar Jr. will not play in any of PSG’s pre-season matches this summer, after the player himself showed a lack of interest in joining his teammates for training ahead of the games.

Neymar is apparently close to an exit from the club, as a result of which the Parisians under the leadership of manager Thomas Tuchel have decided to snub him from the squad in the pre-season matches, according to L’Equipe as reported by Marca.

PSG recently played against Inter Milan at the Macao Olympic Complex Stadium in Taipa at Macau, China and lost the game on penalties after the scoreboard remained tied at 1-1 at the end of regulation time. Neymar was not present in PSG’s playing squad for the match and it is likely that he will not feature in the upcoming game against Sydney FC as well.

In addition, Marca also reports that the 27-year-old will also not play the French Super Cup against Rennes, which will be played on 3rd August in Shenzhen, China as he was banned from PSG’s next three competitive fixtures after fighting with a fan at the end of the French Cup final.