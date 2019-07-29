Reports: PSG want €100 million plus two Real Madrid stars for Neymar

According to sources, Paris Saint Germain have opened negotiations with Real Madrid once again – for the sale of their superstar Neymar Jr. And now, it has been reported that the Ligue 1 giants want €100million and two Real Madrid stars in exchange for the 27-year-old.

It is Don Balon that reports that PSG have expressed interest in both Luca Modric and James Rodriguez and that they are keen to sign both of them this summer, in exchange for Neymar.

The Parisians clearly do not want the Brazilian in their squad anymore, after he expressed his unwillingness to join his teammates for pre-season training, apart from openly admitting that he is open to a move back to Spain, though his preferred destination is his former club Barcelona and not Real Madrid.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, is going through a tough phase, having lost two pre-season encounters in the past few days – the first one against Bayern Munich and the second against Atletico Madrid this Saturday. The huge 7-3 defeat against Atletico has caused a serious dip in morale among Los Blancos players, which is why President Florentino Perez is keen on signing another attacker in the form of Neymar.

James Rodriguez, meanwhile, was close to joining both Napoli and Atletico Madrid on loan, but both moves fell through after the clubs could come to an agreement with Real Madrid over the loan fee.