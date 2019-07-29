Reports: Unwanted Real Madrid superstar to stay at club after big money deal falls through

According to reports, Real Madrid super Gareth Bale could remain at the club next season as well, after it has been understood that his proposed Chinese Super League move has fallen through.

Bale was strongly linked with CSL club Jiangsu Suning who had apparently offered him over £1million in weekly wages, but Real Madrid could not accept Jiangsu’s terms as it was deemed to low for their standards. According to The Guardian, Real Madrid’s management could not accept the idea of selling low on the 30-year-old, especially because he had cost them £85million when he arrived from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013.

And now, it is Titan Sports Plus who reports that Gareth Bale’s transfer talk is “dead”, as Jiangsu Suning officially announced the signing of Ivan Santini from RSC Anderlecht.

Chinese Super League rules state that each club gets only two slots for new foreign players to register every summer and Jiangsu have reportedly used up their quota for this season already, by signing both Miranda and Ivan Santini this summer.

The Welshman was recently in news for his conflict with Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane who announced that the team was trying to sell him. This was followed by Bale’s agent calling Zidane a “disgrace”, though not before the Frenchman said that it would be best if the player left the club at the earliest.

But now, it looks like Bale would stay at Real Madrid next season as well, with the CSL transfer market drawing to a close this Wednesday.