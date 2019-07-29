Reports: After failed negotiations with Barcelona and Real Madrid, PSG to offer Neymar to Premier League giants

According to reports, Paris Saint Germain superstar Neymar could be on his way to the Premier League this summer as his club have now offered Manchester City the opportunity to sign him after failed negotiations with La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

It is Don Balon that reports that PSG want to offload the Brazilian despite lack of interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid – the top two clubs that previously looked to be in contention to acquire his services ahead of the new season.

As things stand, Neymar is still interested in reuniting with Barcelona and in a meeting with PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi in June, he even referred to the Blaugrana as his “home”, apparently. However, the Catalans are not willing to match the Parisians’ asking price of over €200million, as a result of which the latter have now turned to Manchester City to sell him for the above price.

Manchester City, meanwhile, could be looking for a replacement for Leroy Sane who is close to a move to the Bundesliga thanks to interest from Bayern Munich. Though Neymar is also a left-winger, it remains uncertain as to whether City manager Pep Guardiola will be ready to shell out €200million for a single player.