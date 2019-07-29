Reports: Unsettled Real Madrid forward headed for ‘immediate exit’ as Ligue 1 giants come calling

Word around the rumour mill is that Mariano Diaz is unsettled at Real Madrid, as a result of which he is headed for an “immediate exit” from the LaLiga club thanks to an interest shown on him by Ligue 1 giants AS Monaco.

Marcos Benito of El Chiringuito TV reports that Mariano is looking to head out Real Madrid and that he has already accepted the terms offered by Monaco.

Check out Benito’s tweet right here:

Mariano está buscando una salida inmediata del Real Madrid. El delantero ya le ha dado el OK al Mónaco para salir del Real Madrid. Ahora la situación está en manos del club blanco. @elchiringuitotv pic.twitter.com/nVTNBN4n6g — Marcos Benito (@marcosbenito9) July 28, 2019

According to the journalist, the only thing that remains for the transfer to reach completion, is for both clubs to agree on a transfer fee and it is apparently upon Los Blancos to make the final decision regarding the sale of their star forward.

Diaz joined Real Madrid in August 2018 as a replacement to the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo who had left the club a month earlier, to join Juventus. Diaz even inherited Ronaldo’s No.7 shirt but that remains the highest point of his career with the club so far. The 25-year-old Dominican Republic-based attacker made 33 appearances for Real Madrid in 2018-19 and finished his campaign with just nine goals and two assists.

This season, Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has plenty of attacking options at his disposal – Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo Goes and Takefusa Kubo apart from Lucas Vazquez and the injured Marco Asensio as well. As a result, it looks likely that Diaz will be sold this summer, in a bid to balance the books.