Reports: Juventus target Champions League finalist as Paul Pogba move stalls

According to reports from various sources, Serie A giants Juventus have shifted their attention to Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen as their move for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba has stalled.

Juventus’ current midfield options include Douglas Costa, Matheus Pereira, Miralem Pjanic, Juan Cuadrado, Emre Can, Sami Khedira, Blaise Matuidi, Rodrigo Bentancur, new signings Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot and so on, but according to Italian publication Football Italia, they want one more big-name midfield signing this summer.

So far, they had Paul Pogba in their transfer wishlist but Manchester United have reportedly set an asking price of over €180million for the World Cup-winning Frenchman. The Bianconeri‘s transfer move for him has hence stalled, which is why they have now come forward as a suitor for Eriksen, based on reports in Calciomercato and Marca as understood by Football Italia.

The Italian publication also reports that the 27-year-old Dane has only one more year left on his contract and is apparently eager to leave North London, in search of new challenges across Europe.

Until recently, Eriksen was targeted by the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United but according to Marca, Juventus have gotten ahead of both teams in the transfer race to sign him.

The midfielder played an important role at Tottenham last season as the North Londoners finished fourth in the Premier League. They also reached the finals of the Champions League, but got denied their first-ever European trophy by a very rampant Liverpool who defeated them 2-0 in the final.