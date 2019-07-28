Bale transfer to China is off

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale will be staying at the Santiago Bernabeu after his move to China fell through.

Gareth Bale’s transfer from Real Madrid to Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning has fallen through, Omnisport understands.

The Wales international was reportedly on the brink of signing a deal that would have seen him earn £1million per week after falling out of favour under Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane.

The transfer would have brought Bale’s spell at the LaLiga club to an end after six trophy-laden years, but he now looks set to stay in Madrid unless a deal can be done elsewhere.

Bale has helped Madrid to a LaLiga title, the Copa del Rey and four Champions League crowns since his then-world record €100.8M (£90.7m) transfer from Tottenham in August 2013, as well as three UEFA Super Cups.

The 30-year-old scored eight goals in 29 LaLiga appearances for Los Blancos in 2018-19 – his second-lowest goal return since joining the club.

His struggles for form and fitness across the course of a torrid campaign for the club led Zidane to claim a transfer would be “best for everyone”, while Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett dubbed the Frenchman “a disgrace” for his handling of the situation.

Bale has three years left on his contract at Madrid and he featured in the club’s pre-season matches against Arsenal and Atletico Madrid in the International Champions Cup.

Barnett ruled out the possibility of a loan switch for Bale, who has been linked with Manchester United, Inter, Bayern Munich and former club Tottenham since it became clear he was available.

An injury to Marco Asensio may have given Zidane reason to reconsider his stance, the 22-year-old likely to miss up to nine months while he recovers from a cruciate ligament injury.

Should Bale stay at Madrid, he will compete for places with new signings Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic as well as team-mates Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Mariano Diaz.